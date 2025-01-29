sommer-ray-shows-off-wild-side-in-snake-video

Sommer Ray recently wowed her fans by multitasking like a pro—rocking a reticulated python as an accessory while flaunting her flawless figure. The 28-year-old fitness model and DJ took to Instagram to show off her snake-handling skills in a wild video.

The footage, set to Kendrick Lamar’s “Peekaboo”, features Ray wearing a white thong, a form-fitting white tank top, and yes, a big green snake.

Her brunette locks pulled back, she allowed the snake to slither all over her body. In multiple cuts, we see the python slide down her exposed derrière, wrap around her neck, and even crawl across her face as she poses, mugging for the camera.

Ray didn’t caption the video, letting the footage speak for itself.

Without hessssitation, Ray’s over 23 million Instagram followers slid into the comments of the sssssizzling video.

“Too much, babe,” one fan pleaded, adding multiple drooling face emojis. “I am dying,” a second onlooker agreed.

Yet another fan offered Ray some career advice.

“If this girl had OF the world would stop,” they speculated.

Meanwhile, at least one onlooker was beyond impressed with the ease with which Ray handled the python. “Absolutely HEAVENLY GORGEOUS,” a third fan exclaimed.

“Can you charm my snake?” the fellow snake owner, apparently having issues, innocently asked.

Ray, a noted animal lover, also specified the type of reticulated python she’s handling in the video, writing in the comments: “She’s a carmel goldenchild suntiger.”

Sommer Ray May be Coming For Sydney Sweeney’s Thrist Trap Crown…

More recently, Ray shared a mirror selfie video on X that had her fans gushing in all directions.

In the January 20th post, Ray, her brunette locks curled and cascading down her sculpted shoulders, posed while wearing a barely-there black thong and matching top. She aimed her ample buttocks front and center, seemingly pleased with her bodacious backside.

Not only did Ray not caption the footage, but there was no audio; this time, she really let the footage speak for itself.

Of course, fans overwhelmingly agreed that Ray’s rear-end flex was on point.

“The fruit of your work. Thank you, God!” one fan exclaimed in reply. “Will forever be my goat of social media baddies,” a second fan added.

Meanwhile, some X users believe that Ray may have a shot at the thirst trap queen herself, actress Sydney Sweeney.

“Who’s hotter, Sommer Ray or Sydney Sweeney?” one X user wondered, posting a poll. The results went overwhelmingly in Ray’s favor, with her pulling in 88% of the votes, besting the Immaculate star…