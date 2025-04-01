madelene-wright-gives-fans-an-oceanfront-view-as-she-gets-hit-by-wave

Soccer player and influencer Madelene Wright traded the field for the beach, sharing some sizzling snaps that left her fans absolutely parched.

The 26-year-old former Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient player swapped the pitch for the beach, taking to Instagram to flaunt her skills—this time riding waves instead of tackles.

In the photo series, Wright rocks a sleek black bikini with a bold micro thong, effortlessly flaunting her fit, athletic figure with confidence. Her blonde hair is swept back, shades on, exuding effortless cool as she walks with her back facing us, leaving the camera—and likely a few hearts—completely captivated.

Reportedly, there is also a beach in the photos.

In a dazzling finale to the beach photo series, Wright strides confidently into the ocean. The waves pound her as fans around the globe soak in the view.

Images via Instagram / Madelene Wright

“A short story,” Wright playfully captioned the post.

Wright has amassed a massive online following, with over 320,000 people on her Instagram alone. Unsurprisingly, her recent bikini post drew significant attention, with many fans flooding the comments section.

“Views on views,” one fan wrote. “A stunning story,” another onlooker added. “Unbelievably beautiful and stunning,” declared, perhaps while wiping away flop sweat from their brow.

This Isn’t the First Time Madelene Wright Offered Up Oceanfront Views For Fans

Of course, Wright routinely offers up this sort of view for her fans. Back in January, she posted a look out at the sea from a scenic pier. Eagle-eyed fans might note other details in the picture.

Beyond her thriving presence on social media, Wright is also an accomplished soccer player. She left Leyton Orient fans devastated last year when she announced her departure from the club after less than a year. Now, she proudly represents Chesham United in the FA Women’s National League.

Of course, she also has an OnlyFans, for those wishing to truly dive in.