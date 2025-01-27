kendrick-lamar-just-spoiled-his-first-super-bowl-halftime-show-special-guest

With Super Bowl LIX just two weeks away, Kendrick Lamar has already revealed the first special guest of his highly anticipated halftime show performance.

In a new Apple Music Super Bowl promo, it was announced that SZA would be joining Kendrick Lamar on stage during the halftime show.

In the clip, Lamar walks onto a football field before SZA joins him and playfully splashes the rapper from behind with blue Gatorade. The previously collaborated duo will lead this year’s halftime show festivities at the Caesar Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 9.

The singers will also co-headline The Grand National Tour, which will kick off this spring and last until the beginning of the summer. The first show will be on April 19 in Minneapolis, and the tour will end on June 18 in Washington, D.C. They will visit 19 cities in North America.

Others who will be performing during Super Bowl LIX are Jon Batiste, Ledisi, Trombone Shorty, and Lauren Daigle.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will hit the field for this year’s big game. The teams previously played against each other during Super Bowl LVII. This will be the third Super Bowl game in a row that the Chiefs have played in.

Kendrick Lamar Spoke Out About Being Select to Headline Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

In a statement this past September, Kendrick Lamar spoke out about being selected to headline Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why,” Lamar stated. “They got the right one.”

NFL head of music Seth Dudowsky also spoke out about Lamar being selected, calling the rapper who stands out.

“Few artists have impacted music and culture as profoundly as Kendrick Lamar,” Dudowsky shared. “Time and time again, Kendrick has proven his unique ability to craft moments that resonate, redefine, and ultimately shake the very foundation of hip-hop. We’re excited to collaborate with Kendrick, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to deliver another unforgettable Halftime Show.”

During his successful music career, Lamar has scored 17 Grammys. He also became the first non-classical, non-jazz musician to win a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album DAMN.

This will be the second time that Kendrick Lamar has performed at a Super Bowl. He previously took to the halftime stage with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige for Super Bowl LVI at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in 2022.