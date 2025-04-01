one-lawsuit-against-diddy-was-just-dismissed

A judge has dismissed one of the sexual assault lawsuits filed against veteran rapper and mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. The lawsuit was dismissed because the anonymous plaintiff did not re-file the complaint using her real name, per People.

In October 2024, a woman identified as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against Diddy in the Southern District of New York, alleging he assaulted her at a party in 1995. However, on March 31, a federal judge dismissed the case after the plaintiff failed to refile the complaint under her real name.

“On March 6, 2025, the Court denied Plaintiff’s motion to proceed anonymously and ordered her to file a complaint in her own name by March 20, 2025, or the case would be dismissed,” U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman ruled in documents obtained by People. “As of [March 3], Plaintiff has not filed a complaint in her own name, nor has she sought an extension of time to do so. Accordingly, the case is dismissed.”

Diddy’s Legal Team Praise Dismissal of Lawsuit

Unsurprisingly, Diddy’s legal team commended the judge’s ruling in an official statement.

“For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity, pushed forward by attorneys more focused on media headlines than legal merit,” Diddy’s legal team wrote, per People. “The other claims, like the one dismissed today, also will not hold up in a court of law.”

The woman was represented by Tony Buzbee, a prominent Houston attorney known for representing hundreds of individuals accusing Diddy of sexual misconduct.

Diddy’s legal team issued a pointed statement targeting Buzbee following the case’s dismissal.

“This is now the second case brought by these attorneys against Mr. Combs that has been dismissed in its entirety,” Combs’ legal team explained. “It will not be the last.”

Despite the dismissal, the mogul is still facing multiple lawsuits accusing him of misconduct, which he has consistently denied. Additionally, the rapper faces criminal charges stemming from a September federal indictment on sex crimes, including sex trafficking and racketeering. Diddy has entered a plea of not guilty to these charges.

Combs’ criminal trial is scheduled to begin in May. Currently, he remains in custody at a Brooklyn facility after his request for bail was denied.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.