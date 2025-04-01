woman-arrested-after-baby-found-dead-in-shopping-bag-outside-church

A woman has been arrested after a newborn baby boy was found dead in a shopping bag outside a church in London.

On March 25th, the body of the baby boy was found inside a Marks & Spencer bag near All Saints’ Church, off Talbot Road in Notting Hill, per the BBC.

The Metropolitan Police reported that a woman, suspected to be the baby’s mother, was arrested on Saturday on charges of concealing a birth, neglect, and infanticide.

The woman is currently in a hospital to “receive the support she needs while officers continue their work to understand what took place,” Supt Owen Renowden explained.

Over the past week, NHS and local council officials collaborated with police in the investigation into the boy’s death, which ultimately led to the arrest. Authorities stated that such arrests are essential to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the infant’s passing.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for later this week, and officers are keeping an open mind regarding the circumstances, according to Metropolitan Police.

A Floral Tribute Marks the Spot a Baby Was Found Dead in Shopping Bag Outside Church

“This is an ongoing, fast-paced investigation, with officers working tirelessly to ascertain the circumstances of the baby boy’s death,” Supt Renowden explained.

“I recognize that the news of this arrest may cause concern among our community, but when dealing with investigations of this nature our priority is to ensure the welfare of all involved and ensure that all lines of inquiry are fully explored,” he continued.

“We believe that the woman is the baby’s mother,” Supt Renowden added. “I am reassured that she is receiving the support she needs, while officers continue their work to understand what took place.”

Meanwhile, floral tributes now mark the site on Talbot Road, where paramedics tragically pronounced the baby dead.

The deputy warden of All Saints’ Church in Notting Hill expressed astonishment at the discovery, stating she had “never heard anything like this in my life,” per the Daily Mail.

“I came here to prepare for the food bank and I just saw loads of police arriving, and when I came out it was all taped over,” she added.