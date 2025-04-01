kanye-west-says-he-never-wanted-to-have-kids-with-kim-kardashian

Making things worse for his co-parenting situation, Kanye West declared that he never wanted to have children with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The former couple, who finalized their divorce in 2022, share four children: North West, 11, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 5.

During an interview with podcaster DJ Akademiks, which was posted on X over the weekend, Kanye West admitted to resenting his decision to have a family with Kim Kardashian.

“When you speak about Kim, people might be like, ‘Well, you picked her. You put yourself in that,” DJ Akademiks said.

“Absolutely, I did,” West said. “That was my fault. No, that was my fault.”

Kanye, who was wearing a black Ku Klux Klan information throughout the interview, then stated, “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with them. But that wasn’t God’s plan.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kanye West discussed his current co-parenting dispute with Kim Kardashian. He is fighting with the reality TV star over trademarking their children’s names.

The subject surfaced when Kardashian tried to block West from releasing his new single, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” which featured their eldest daughter, North, and Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently in prison for his alleged sex trafficking crimes.

“When my daughter was put on the song, that’s when I realized that I didn’t own their name and likeness,” West pointed out. “I don’t have at least 50-50 with my kids, so how is it joint custody? My kids are celebrities, and I don’t have a say.”

Kanye West Revealed Kim Kardashian Trademarked North’s Name

Kanye West previously shared a text message conversation between him and Kim Kardashian about the situation.

Kardashian explained to him that she’d trademarked North’s name and set over the paperwork. She stated the trademark goes to North when she’s 18.

“This white woman and this white family have the control of these highly influential Black kids that are half the kids of Ye,” West also said. “And that’s just in everybody’s face. They play in my face like that.”

Kim Kardashian and her Kardashian siblings are notably of Armenian descent on their father’s side. Their mother, Kris Jenner, has Scottish, Dutch, English, and Irish ancestry.

Kanye West then stated his previous claim that he is at war with Kim Kardashian and her family over the situation. “It’s war!” he declared. “They think they’re too powerful.”

“When you’re a celebrity, it starts to be about more what fame it’s going to get you,” headed. “What clout it’s going to get you, what money it’s going to get you over, ‘Is this the right thing for your children?’I’m willing to die for my children than to allow them to be in this environment that I know they’re in.”