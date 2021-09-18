Sommer Ray Celebrates Bikinis Designed For Small Chests

Sommer Ray is proving why she was dubbed “Not Your Average Instagram Model” by Forbes in 2018. The 25-year-old model and clothing designer, fresh from celebrating her birthday, has been shouting out smaller-chested ladies and showing how her brand caters to them.

Taking to Instagram shortly before she turned 25 this week, the Colorado native posed in a stunning swimwear shoot for her Sommer Ray’s Shop label, and the amusing caption brought out her signature sense of humor.

Sommer Ray Shows Off New Bikini Collection

Scroll for the photos. Ray, whose brand also retails gym wear and training bands, had posed poolside and with a bombshell finish as she was photographed in sunlight. Showing off her muscle machine of a body and going retro and high-waisted, Sommer Ray stunned the camera in a shiny, silvery, and metallic two-piece, one boasting light cups at the bust – the piece also clearly comes in multiple colors, as the gallery showed.

Highlighting her cheese-grater abs and famous sculpted legs as she impressed her 26.7 million followers, Ray took to her caption, writing:

“So my favorite style of the @shopsommerray swim drop didn’t make it to the warehouse till now due to some difficulties but they just dropped! this is my favvvvv bikini top & perfect for girls with no boooobies like me go check it out babiesss.”

See The Photos Below

The message, of course, comes from a star who’s joked she wishes her problems were “as small” as her chest. With over 800,000 likes left, it looks like the ex to Machine Gun Kelly’s fans are all for it. A like even came in from YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

Sommer Ray’s Shop isn’t Ray’s only gig, though. 2021 has seen the star make headlines for the launch of her IAMRAIS beauty line, a brand bringing edible beauty gummies and a Forbes feature amid it all. Ray spoke of her bodybuilder past to the media outlet – she began competing at 16 – stating:

“Before I got into social media, I was competing as a bodybuilder. I was going to get my certification to be a personal trainer. Then, I started making money on social media and realized I can train lots of people. So, still kind of doing what I wanted to do.”

Debuting Edible Beauty Line

Ray debuted IAMRAIS by lying unclothed and with gummies strewn all over her. The blonde has since added a bikini-clad photo her Instagram account via a stunning ocean shoot to celebrate her 25th birthday – the post clocked over 1.3 million likes.