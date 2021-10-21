Some Good News For Celine Dion Fans Amid Las Vegas Cancelations Due To Health Problems

Celine Dion wants to return to Las Vegas, but health issues are getting in the way. She’s been forced to cancel 21 performances due to muscle spasms. Luckily, there is a reason for Dion fans to get excited. Here’s what’s going on.

Queen Comes Home

There are precious few people who have been as successful in Las Vegas as Dion. She set records and became readily associated with Sin City after a wildly successful 600-show run at Caesar’s Palace in the 2000s. On May 12, Resort World announced that Dion would be returning to Vegas for a brief residency. Her fans rejoiced.

Wasn’t Meant To Be

Sadly, this was not meant to be. In an announcement on Instagram, Dion revealed that her back spasms have made the debut impossible. “I’m heartbroken by this,” Dion wrote, “my team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words.

The statement says Dion “has been experiencing severe and persistent muscle spams which are preventing her from performing.” She’s been unable to rehearse through the pain. Here’s hoping Dion recovers, and does what she must to take care of herself. Her fellow Vegas act Katy Perry chimed in the comments, “sending you love and healing vibes.”

Thin Siver Lining

For anyone hoping to see Dion in Las Vegas, this is crushing. However, there’s a thin silver lining. Dion isn’t retiring from performing, it’s only this residency that’s been called off. The Courage World Tour is still set to restart on March 9, 2022. Ticket holders of the canceled shows will receive a refund and get first access to purchase newly scheduled dates when they happen.

No Word On A Replacement

It wasn’t long ago that one tabloid promised Dion would get the boot from the Vegas stage, though not for health reasons. The National Enquirer claimed ABBA would replace Dion on the Las Vegas stage. The Swedish legends are reuniting for a virtual reality show, but they’re not even physically going on tour. Considering the clout Dion has, this story was impossible to believe. Sure enough, as Dion does cancel her show, ABBA has not been called in to replace her.

Heartbreak bleeds through Dion’s whole statement, and she repeatedly apologies to fans. It sounds like she plans to return to Vegas someday soon, but it will likely have to wait until the “Courage” tour finishes up.