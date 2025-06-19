some-chick-fil-a-locations-are-making-a-noticable-change

Some Chick-fil-A locations are being forced to make a major overhaul with their drinks, and fans aren’t exactly clucking with joy.

Videos by Suggest

The chicken fast food powerhouse recently took to Instagram to make a grave announcement they knew would surely ruffle some feathers.

“To our valued guests: Virginia has issued a state-wide ban that restricts us from being allowed to serve styrofoam cups after June 30, 2025,” the message began.

“As a result, we’re having to transition to insulated paper cups for most beverages. Thank you for understanding!” they added, knowing full well their customers would not let this fly.

“What did Styrofoam do?” one Chick-fil-A beverage lover wondered in the comments.”Virginia, you’re making moving to Florida look better and better,” another ardent Styrofoam supporter declared.

“Paper cups are lined with plastic. Just as bad as Styrofoam. We should drink from coconuts to be safe,” a third fast food fan joked(?).

Indeed, Virginia is declaring independence from foam just in time for the Fourth of July.

Say goodbye to “Styrofoam” (technically, Expanded Polystyrene or EPS)—the squeaky villain of takeout containers everywhere. From cups to those infamous clamshell boxes, its days are officially numbered in Virginia.

The ban, passed by the General Assembly in 2021, rolls out in two phases according to local outlet WVVA. Phase one kicks off July 1st, targeting chain food vendors with 20+ locations—yes, even Chick-fil-A is saying farewell to foam. Then, starting July 1, 2026, EPS will be banned from all food vendors, including restaurants, food trucks, school cafeterias, and more.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality states that EPS can harm animals that mistake it for food. It may also pose health risks to humans, as it is a potential carcinogen. Additionally, EPS is easily carried by the wind, often becoming litter.

Chick-fil-A Fans Rage Against Cup Change

However, that didn’t stop Chick-fil-A fans from clucking… I mean, clutching their pearls.

An entire Reddit thread has cropped up, concerned about the drink container switch.

“Taking away the styrofoam cup? This feels gross,” the Reddit user posted, along with a snapshot of the unholy new paper cup.

“The paper cup sucks but nothing worse than the paper straws!!!” one Reddit user agreed in the comments.

“I understand if it’s better for the environment. I just reeaaallly wish we could find a similar alternative. Styrofoam really does keep that ice from melting nearly as fast,’ a second Reddit user added.

“The lids do not fit, and now the ice melts so fast,” a third Styrofoam lover insisted.

However, others didn’t mind the environmentally friendly shake-up.

“I personally dislike the Styrofoam cups. Whenever I have them, I wonder if a loose small piece of Styrofoam is floating around in my drink,” one paper cup supporter wrote.

“Honestly, this is one hill I really don’t care to die on. If it bothers you so much, you can always keep a Yeti mug in your car and transfer your drink to that,’ a second helpful Reddit user pointed out.

“Bro, you’ll be alright,” yet another user joked.