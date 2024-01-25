Sofía Vergara Reveals Her ‘Rule’ for Dating Amid Joe Manganiello Divorce

Fresh off of her divorce, Sofía Vergara has introduced an official age restriction for the lucky men in her dating pool. While dropping by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 51-year-old insisted she’s not into dating anyone who’s more than two years her junior.

The actress made this revelation when chatting about how Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny referenced her in his song “Monaco”. When she first heard the tune, Sofía claimed she “threw [her] phone” and immediately “texted [her] niece who is 30 and loves Bad Bunny.”

Despite being taken aback by the mention, she couldn’t help but feel a sense of flattery. “Everyone was, like, texting me,” the Modern Family alum recalled. “It was super exciting. I love him. It was a surprise. I didn’t know he was going to do that.”

Sofia Vergara threw her phone when Bad Bunny dropped her name in his song “Monaco.” #WWHL pic.twitter.com/94y6Y7yENd — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) January 25, 2024

Guest Alexia Nepola pointed out that the Puerto Rico native is flying solo after parting ways with Kendall Jenner. She couldn’t resist asking Sofía if she’d ever swipe right on that studly suitor.

However, Sofía Vergara was dismissive of ever dating someone so young. “Let’s not go crazy!”Vergara said. “He’s younger than my son, Manolo. Manolo is 32.”

Sofía Vergara’s Dating Age Limit Goes Beyond Her Son’s Age

When Andy Cohen asked Sofía if her rule was that her partner couldn’t be younger than her son, she shared her higher age limit.

“To me, they can’t be younger than 50, I’m 51,” Vergara insisted. “Really?” an incredulous Cohen asked.“Okay, 49,” she shot back, adding “I’m intelligent.” Cohen, perhaps hinting that he has no such age restrictions, replied sardonically, “Wow, I’m screwed by that rule”.

It’s unclear if this is a new rule or simply one Sofía is willing to bend for the right beau. Vergara’s ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, is only 47.

Vergara and Manganiello publicly announced their separation in July 2023, followed shortly by his filing for divorce. The couple were together for seven years.

Sofía recently revealed that their breakup was due to a disagreement about having kids. While Sofía has a child from a previous relationship, the Magic Mike star does not have any children of his own.

Since then, the actor has found companionship with actress Caitlin O’Connor, who is approximately 14 years his junior. In the meantime, there were brief rumors linking Sofía to orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman after two sightings in the fall of 2023. However, they haven’t been seen together in public for nearly three months.