Sofia Vergara Posts Rare Photo Of Handsome Son, Fans Can Barely Keep It Together

It looks like the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree when it comes to Sofia Vergara and her son Manolo. The actress recently posted a photo of the 31-year-old visiting her at work, and her fans loved getting a look at her handsome son.

Fans Love Vergara’s Photo Of Son: ‘Handsome Dude’

“Set visit,” Vergara captioned the photo, adding a red heart emoji. The picture shows Manolo sitting outside her trailer at America’s Got Talent, sporting jeans, a red Hawaiian shirt, white sneakers, and sunglasses.

Her fans loved the shot, filling her comment section with compliments for Manolo. “Manolo you are so cute,” one follower gushed. Another wrote, “Handsome dude, must get the good looks from mama bears.”

Vergara And Manolo’s Relationship

Vergara shares Manolo with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez. The high school sweethearts got married in 1991, when the actress was just 18 years old. They welcomed Manolo that same year, but ultimately divorced in 1993.

The Modern Family actress moved to Miami with her son the year after her divorce. “I was a single mother very early, and what made me wake up every day, what made me be responsible, was that I had the motivation that I needed to make money, to give my son all the things that I thought that he needed,” she shared in a 2017 interview with Coveteur. “A good education, a great college, good healthcare, to have money to send him abroad to get cultured—I wanted all those things for my son.”

Manolo’s Acting Career

Her hard work and determination to provide her son with opportunities paid off; Manolo graduated from Emerson College in 2015 and has pursued an acting career, appearing in Vandal and Hot Pursuit, the latter of which starred his mother.

“Every time people compliment me about my son, Manolo, it is very rewarding,” she told People in 2016. “I was really young when I divorced his father, so I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could. When people compliment me on him, on how well-mannered, how charming, funny, and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile.” It’s no surprise that Vergara and Manolo are very close, and fans loved getting to see another photo of the actress’ son as he hangs out with his mom at work.

