sofia-vergara-models-one-piece-amidst-european-getaway

Middle-aged stunner Sofia Vergara recently gifted her fans with a series of sizzling snaps that screamed “summer vibes.”

The 52-year-old Modern Family alum took to social media a few weeks back to show off her legs for days whilst on a lavish European vacation.

The photos captured the Colombian-American beauty relaxing in a sultry, chocolate-colored one-piece swimsuit. With its plunging, lace-up neckline, the suit highlighted her enviable curves, while the high-cut design flaunted her toned legs and sun-kissed skin. In a few shots, she even gave a playful peek at her perfectly pedicured toes—effortlessly turning up the heat.

“Summer is almost here!!” Vergara wrote alongside the May 27 post.

Meanwhile, in the comments section, her over 35 million Instagram followers were excited for more than summer…

“Guys, I think she’s pretty,” one fan deadpanned, anticipating an onslaught of thirsty comments.

A sampling of the tamer comments includes gems like, “The supreme goddess,” “MOLTO BELLA [very beautiful], “Aging like fine wine,” and the totally normal comment of “I was told that you don’t date men who have less money than you, but we can try.”

Meanwhile, at least one fan bypassed Vergara’s beauty in favor of the bowl of fruit shocased in the snaps.

“Oh, what succulent orange lemons,” the foodie wrote.

Sofia Vergara Celebrated Summer at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Swanky Wedding Festivities

Of course, Vergara ended up celebrating the summer in style, attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish wedding celebration in Venice, Italy, over the weekend.

She posted a series of shots and footage while aboard Bezos’ superyacht. They included a bit of dancing, rubbing elbows with Tom Brady, and watching an intimate Ellie Goulding gig.

“What a perfect weekend full of surprises!” she wrote alongside the post.

Vergara was joined at the swanky event on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore by 200 guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Orlando Bloom, Usher, and Leonardo DiCaprio.