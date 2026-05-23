Musician Known for Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ Dead at 83: RIP to Dick Parry

Dick Parry, the veteran sax player who featured on some of Pink Floyd’s most iconic tunes, has passed away.

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The 83-year-old died May 22 of an unspecified illness.

Pink Floyd’s singer-guitarist and longtime friend David Gilmour shared the sad news on Instagram.

“My dear friend Dick Parry died this morning,” Gilmour began alongside a carousel of images of Parry performing with the beloved band over the decades. “Since I was seventeen, I have played in bands with Dick on saxophone, including Pink Floyd.

“His feel and tone make his saxophone playing unmistakable, a signature of enormous beauty that is known to millions and is such a big part of songs such as Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Wish You Were Here, Us and Them, and Money,” Gilmour continued. “He played in the last band I had that included Rick Wright for the On An Island Tour and at Live 8 with Pink Floyd.”

Dick Parry performs with Pink Floyd in 2005. (Photo by Jon Furniss/WireImage)

Parry’s saxophone can be heard on Pink Floyd’s most famous songs, including tracks from The Dark Side of the Moon (1973) and Wish You Were Here (1975). He also featured on The Division Bell (1994) and toured with the band from 1973 to 1977 and again in 1994. Parry’s last performance with Pink Floyd was at the Live 8 charity show in 2005, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

Dick Parry’s Work Beyond Pink Floyd

In addition to his work with Pink Floyd, Parry also toured with the Who and Gilmour’s solo projects in the early 2000s. He also racked up a deep bench of studio credits, working with artists like Rory Gallagher, Bloodstone, and John Entwistle.

Meanwhile, Gilmour’s post about Parry’s death is filled with comments from mourning fans.

“The sixth Floyd…. Rest in Peace,” one fan wrote. “So sad to hear about Dick’s passing. That double sax trick on the Shine on You solo was peak action!” a second fan added. “So sad to hear about this. His solo on Shine On is a rare and beautiful musical moment,” yet another fan echoed.

A fourth fan added: “An unforgettable sax. He will be missed but never forgotten.”