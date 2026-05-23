Britney Spears Had Prescription Drugs And An Empty Wine Glass In Her Car Before DUI Arrest

Pop star Britney Spears had prescription drugs and an empty wine glass in her car before police arrested her on suspicion of driving under the influence in Ventura County, California, according to newly released police records and dashcam footage.

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She was pretty in-“Toxic”-ated.

Authorities stopped Spears on March 4 after several drivers called 911 to report that a black BMW was swerving between lanes, braking erratically and nearly causing multiple collisions on U.S. 101. Officers later arrested the singer after observing signs of impairment during the traffic stop.

Police reports obtained by Page Six said officers found an empty wine glass inside the vehicle and discovered prescription medications, including Lamictal, Prozac and Adderall. The report stated that the Adderall bottle found in Spears’ purse was not prescribed to her. Spears allegedly told officers she had consumed a mimosa earlier in the day and admitted taking several medications before driving.

Britney Spears Boasts About Her Tolerance Level Before Failing Sobriety Test

During the encounter, Spears reportedly claimed, “I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you, I’m an angel.”

Officers also noted that she had red, watery eyes, slurred speech and an unsteady gait. Dashcam footage later released by media outlets showed Spears struggling through sobriety testing while speaking emotionally with officers.

Although Spears passed breathalyzer tests below California’s legal alcohol limit, police pursued a drug-related DUI investigation because they believed she showed signs of impairment. Officers later requested a blood sample for toxicology testing.

The arrest video also captured Spears displaying erratic behavior and rapidly shifting moods during the stop. Reports said she alternated between confrontational and emotional exchanges with officers while denying that she was intoxicated.

Following the arrest, Spears entered a rehabilitation facility in April for substance abuse treatment. On May 4, her attorney accepted a plea agreement that reduced the charge to “wet reckless,” a lesser offense involving alcohol-related reckless driving. The court sentenced Spears to one year of informal probation. They ordered her to complete a 30-hour alcohol education program and imposed a fine.