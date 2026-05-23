’30 Rock’ Actor Dies at 52: RIP to Grizz Chapman

30 Rock fan favorite Grizz Chapman has passed away at the age of 52.

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The actor’s rep, Saideh A. Brown, told TMZ that he died on May 22. No other details of Chapman’s death, including the cause, have been released. However, TMZ noted that Chapman’s wife and two children were “devastated.”

The towering actor, who stood 7’0, played a bodyguard to Tracy Morgan’s character (Tracy Jordan) on the beloved NBC sitcom across all seven seasons of the show. He often shared scenes with Kevin Brown, who played another bodyguard named Dot Com.

Brown took to Facebook on May 22 to confirm the sad news.

“I regret to inform you that Mack Chapman, aka Grizz Chapman, passed today. May he RIP.” Brown’s post included stills from a scene the duo shared on 30 Rock, which ran from 2006 to 2013.

Kevin Brown as Dotcom, Tracy Morgan as Tracy Jordan, Jane Krakowski as Jenna, and Grizz Chapman as Grizz on ’30 Rock’ in 2008. (Photo by Nicole Rivelli/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the actor’s cousin, Harlem Globetrotter Donte “Hammer” Harrison, shed more light on Chapman’s passing.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Harrison revealed Chapman had been “fighting illness” for some time and was on dialysis. He also wrote that Chapman passed away in his sleep.

“Life gave my cousin Grizz Chapman some heavy battles, but he fought them with strength and dignity until the very end,” Harrison wrote. “A lot of people knew him as the sitcom star from 30 Rock, but we knew the man behind the screen. A good heart, good energy, and somebody who made an impact in this life.”

“I’m thankful we got time to reconnect 2 months before his passing,” Harrison added. “Rest easy, cousin. Your name and legacy will live on forever.”

Grizz Chapman Also Appeared on Shows Like ‘Blue Bloods’ and ‘The Good Fight’

Beyond his work on 30 Rock, the actor popped up on shows like Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, and The Good Fight, according to IMDb. Chapman also created the YouTube sketch series Grizz Chroniclez.

Chapman also became popular on the fan convention circuit in recent years. His final Instagram post from May 17 featured him dancing alongside a comically still Sean Astin at a convention.

The comments section is filled with mourning fans.

“I’m not taking this one too well.. I Love You Big Grizz!!!” one top comment reads.

“What an absolute beauty of a human you were. This is terrible news. I hope those who loved you are doing ok,” another thoughtful fan wrote.