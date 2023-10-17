Sofia Vergara Heats Up Instagram With A Flirty Dance In A See-Through Dress

The queen of sultry Instagram posts, Sofia Vergara, is back!

Sofia Vergara is back and better than ever. This time, the Modern Family star was posted to her friend Julissa Bermudez’s account while at a beauty event.

In the short video, Vergara, 51, hid behind Bermudez while Bad Bunny’s song, “Monoco,” played.

When Bad Bunny sang the line, “Sofia Vergara is beautiful, but she’s more beautiful in person,” Vergara emerged from behind her friend and began dancing.

The star stunned in a sheer black dress while playfully shaking her hips and running her hands through her hair. Vergara’s dress featured a see-through lace top with a black A-line skirt. Gorgeous!

Bermudez captioned the post, “What @badbunnypr said 😍…Love you @sofiavergara🤗… and loving my @toty ilumina cc creamy compact in 4N ✨”

According to The U.S. Sun, Vergara appeared at the event with her friend to promote her suncare brand, Toty.

Fans of Vergara had nothing but positive things to say about the star in the comments.

“That’s my favorite part of the song,” one fan replied, referring to the Bad Bunny lyrics, “And that’s a big flex being next to her right now 🙌🏽”

“Now that is how you do the internet!! 🔥” another fan replied.

Sofia’s Impressive Instagram Game

Vergara isn’t a stranger to sharing spicy snaps on her Instagram page. Earlier this month, the star shared a no-makeup mirror selfie from her bathtub, leaving fans ample room for imagination.

Instagram

The caption accompanying the post was as enchanting as the image itself. Vergara playfully wrote, “2am jetlag planning how to get this bathtub to LA🤣🤣 ,” inviting her followers into her world of relaxation and indulgence.

Most recently, Vergara shared a nude snap from a spa while her friend Irani worked her magic on the star’s back. Who doesn’t love a little self-care moment?

One thing is certain—we can’t wait to see what spicy picture the star posts next.