Sofía Vergara Gushes Over ‘Handsome Doctor’ Justin Saliman Amid Knee Surgery Recovery

Movin’ on and movin’ up, Sofía Vergara goes public about her relationship with surgeon Justin Saliman by declaring her “luv” for the “handsome doctor.”

Following a recent surgery on her knee, the Modern Family star took to her Instagram Stories to thank Saliman. “If you ever get a major knee surgery make sure you get a handsome doctor who will sleep with you that night!!!” she declared, per Page Six. She then wrote “Luv u” and tagged Saliman in the post.

Sofía Vergara was first linked to Saliman just a few months after she announced her split with ex-husband Joe Manganiello. The former couple was together for seven years before calling it quits.

Saliman was reportedly married to actress Bree Turner for 10 years before they divorced in 2018. He shares two children with Turner.

Vergara previously revealed that she and Mangiello ended their marriage because he was “younger” and wanted children.

Sofía Vergara is the mom of 32-year-old son Manolo. She said instead of looking to be a new mom, she was ready for the grandmother stage in her life.

“He wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” she explained. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby.”

Since his split from Vergara, Mangeillo has gone on to date actress Caitlin O’Connor. They moved in together in February 2024. That same month, Vergara and Manganiello’s divorce was officially finalized.

Sources Previously Reveal Sofía Vergara and Justin Saliman Have ‘Amazing Chemistry’

Last fall, sources told Us Weekly that Sofía Vergara was very happy with Justin Saliman.

“Sofía is falling for Justin the more she spends time with him,” the insiders shared. “They have amazing chemistry, and her friends think they make a wonderful couple.”

Pointing out that Vergara is always a “positive person,” the sources say the actress’ inner circle believes she seems “extra happy” since she started seeing the surgeon.

“They love that he treats her like a total gentleman,” they said about the inner circle. “And isn’t fazed by her celebrity status. He has his own thing going on and seems to really like her for her.”

It was further revealed that Vergara and Saliman had run in “similar circles” for years before getting together. “Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence,” the sources added. “Plus, he’s a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect. She’s excited to see where things go.”