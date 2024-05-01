Sofía Vergara Explains Her Decision Not to Have Kids With Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara recently opened up about her decision not to have kids with Joe Manganiello.

The actress, 51, already has one child, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, who is 32 years old. She had him with her ex-husband/high-school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez.

“It is great that I had him young, because now I’m going to be 52, and he’s 32,” she told PEOPLE. “I wish I was older sometimes because I would’ve been more mature, more prepared to be a mother, but that was what I got and what happened.”

“So I just kept going and try not to look back at it, because it is what it is,” she continued. “But it is fun because I kind of grew up together with my son.”

The two have a close mother-son bond and spend a ton of quality time together.

Sofía Vergara Shares Why She Didn’t Want Kids With Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara and her now ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, announced their divorce back in July and finalized it in February. The Modern Family star opened up about her reasons why she didn’t want more kids with Joe — which was a source of tension in her seven-year marriage.

“There [are] things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they’re not,” she said. “I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy.”

While she technically could still have kids at the age of 51, she didn’t feel it was right for her. “Before, nature for some reason tells your body at 50 you are in menopause, it’s time for you to be done with that. There is a reason why nature is doing that,” she said.

“But that’s for me, and I totally respect where anyone wants to be a mom after 50. I didn’t think because of my career, the way I live my life, the way my marriage was, that it was fair to bring a kid to this world, and I’m not going to be able to give 100 percent.”

As for love and romance after her second divorce, Sofía mentioned “It’s tricky.”

“You never know what the future is going to bring,” she said. You need to always give the best that you can, be the best person to the other person. Be there for them when they need you when they’re going through the hardest time. Hopefully, that will one day come back to you.”