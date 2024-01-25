Sofía Vergara Calls Out Ed O’Neill for His Behavior in ‘Modern Family’ Group Chat

Although she’s still super close with her Modern Family castmates, Sofía Vergara has no problem calling out Ed O’Neill for his group chat behavior.

While making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Vergara spoke about the Modern Family group text. She pointed out that O’Neill doesn’t participate in the conversations. “He doesn’t really do it the right way,” she explained. “He’ll answer us 26 weeks later, some joke or some question. We’re all like, ‘Huh?’”

Sofía Vergara then spoke about her favorite episode of Modern Family, which was season 2’s Halloween episode. She said that she and O’Neill had a great time embracing their costumes. She referred to her Modern Family co-star as the love of her life.

Modern Family ran from September 2009 to April 2020. The show featured three different but related families that face trials and tribulations in their own comedic ways. Those who starred in the series with Vergara and O’Neill were Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Eric Stonestreet.

Sofía Vergara Recently Revealed What Caused Her Marriage With Joe Manganiello to End

Meanwhile, Sofía Vergara recently spoke to El Pais about the real reason why she and Joe Manganiello divorced after seven years of marriage.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” she explained. “He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

Sofía Vergara shares a son, 32-year-old Manolo Vergara, with her first husband, Joe Gonzalez. She and Gonzalez divorced in 1993. She told the media outlet that she was 19 years old when she had Manolo. Although she’s ready to be a grandmother, she’s not wanting to have another child.

“So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children,” she continued. “I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do.”

Vergara and Manganiello married in Nov. 2015 after dating for a couple of years. They confirmed their separation to Page Six in July 2023. In their statement, the former couple said they made the difficult decision to divorce after seven years of marriage. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”