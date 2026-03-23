Soccer Star Accuses Chappell Roan of Sending Security After His Daughter For Harassment (But She Just Responded)

Professional soccer player Jorginho slammed Chappell Roan, alleging that the musician sent a security guard after his daughter for disrespecting and harassing the musician.

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In a post on his Instagram Stories, Jorginho stated that the incident occurred while he and his family were dining at the same hotel in São Paulo as the musician.

“I went through a very upsetting situation with my family earlier today. My wife [Catherine Harding, also known as a Cat Cavelli] is in São Paulo for Lollapalooza Brasil,” he wrote. ” This morning, my daughter woke up incredibly excited. She even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admires, or used to admire.”

Although he didn’t name the child he was referring to, Jorginho posted a photo of 11-year-old Ada Law, whom Harding shares with her ex, actor Jude Law. The tween is seen smiling at a dining table.

Continuing to speak out about the incident, Jorginho wrote that his daughter recognized Chappelle Roan at the restaurant and wanted to walk past her table to make sure it was her.

The professional soccer player pointed out that the “worst part” of the situation was that his daughter didn’t even approach the musician.

“She simply walked past the singer’s table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum,” he continued. “She didn’t say anything, didn’t ask for anything.”

After his daughter walked by the table, Jorginho said a “large security guard” came over to their table and spoke to them in an “extremely aggressive manner.”

The security guard allegedly told his wife that she shouldn’t allow their daughter to “disrespect” or “harass” other people.

After criticizing Chappelle Roan, Jorginho then stated that without her fans, she would be nothing.

Chappell Roan Responds to Jorginho

One day after Jorginho called her out for the incident, Chappell Roan took to her own Instagram Stories to speak out.

“I’m just gonna tell my half of the story of what happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard who is not my personal security,” she explained. “I didn’t even see. I didn’t even see a woman and a child. Like, I did not. No one came up to me. No one bothered me.”

The musician further stated that she was sitting at breakfast at the hotel, and she did not ask the security guard to talk to anyone. “They did not come up to me. They weren’t doing anything. It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions when they have no reason to believe, because there’s no action even taken.”

Noting that she doesn’t hate children or her fans, Chappell Roan apologized. ” I’m sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something, that you would do something, and if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”