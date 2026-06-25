Soap Opera Star ‘Has Been Ill’ With Mysterious Health Issue

Marcy Walker, an actress best known for her role as Liza Colby on ABC’s soap opera All My Children, is currently battling a mysterious health issue.

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Walker’s Santa Barbara co-star, A Martinez, took to Instagram to speak out about the situation while telling fans he and Walker would be charging for the June 7 Livechat.

“It’s pretty simple, but easy to misunderstand,” he explained in the post caption. “We need to raise money to address a real and urgent need. I should have made that clear from the jump, but didn’t, and I offer my apologies for the mistake.”

In the post’s accompanying video, Martinez said that Walker has “come face-to-face” with financial challenges. He said such challenges have “plagued” others who have also battled serious medical issues.

Although he didn’t reveal what Walker was battling, Martinez said she needs financial support. He also spoke about the importance of the LiveChat.

“Playing that star-crossed couple was a high point in both our lives––, and the story of their journey together meant a lot to a lot of people,” Martinez wrote in the caption. “But we’ve never really taken the time to look back at those days with an appetite to speak the details of how and why it happened. Guided by questions, we’re hoping to remedy that on June 7th. Nothing more and nothing less.”

“We are grateful for all the lovely energy that people have sent this week,” he added. “And we’re going to do our best to send it back.”

A GoFundMe Has Been Started For Walker

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been launched to help Walker with her medical bills. The campaign was started shortly after the LiveChat.

“While she has spent years giving her time, energy, and heart to others—both as an actress and later through her dedicated ministry and community work—she is currently navigating an ongoing health issue where financial support is urgently needed,” the campaign’s description reads.

The description further noted, “Daytime fans have always been more than just an audience; we are a family. We celebrate together, we remember together, and when one of our own is facing a tough time, we show up.”

The funds will help cover her essential medical expenses, giving her the “peace of mind she deserves.”

So far, the fundraiser has raised nearly $19,000. The goal is $24,000.