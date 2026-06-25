Major Cable Network’s White House Correspondent Announces Wife’s Pregnancy

Longtime Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy announced earlier this month that he and his wife are expecting their third child.

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Doocy shared the exciting personal life news during an episode of The Sunday Briefing.

“Finally, I have some family news,” he said. “I’ve got two [kids] at my house … well, here’s a Fox News alert, another one is on the way,” he said as Fox News flashed a photograph of the growing family. My wife, Hillary, is pregnant.”

Doocy then revealed that his wife’s due date holds significant meaning for his family. “She is due on my dad’s birthday,” he declared. “So Doocy party of five coming soon, and this little bundle of joy will be here in time for midterm coverage on The Sunday Briefing.”

Doocy and his wife, Hilary Vaughn, met while working together at Fox News. They married in April 2021 and welcomed their first child, daughter Bridget Blake, in February 2023. The couple had their second child, son George Jack, in April 2025.

Doocy Previously Opened Up About Expanding His Family

Following the birth of his son, Doocy’s wife spoke about how the baby had brought more joy and excitement to their home.

“It has been such a blessing to welcome our son to this world, and it is just as special to see Bridget welcome her baby brother George,” she told PEOPLE following the birth. “Growing our family means giving our kids lifelong best friends, and as a new heartbeat fills our home, our hearts are filled with more love than ever before.”

Hilary also shared that she had headed to her OB appointment after covering 2025 Tax Day on Capitol Hill. It was there that she was told the baby was “ready to come out.”

“Maybe he was tired of hearing me talk about taxes,” she joked. “I don’t blame him!”

Hilary noted the labor took more than 24 hours. “30 hours of labor late – George made his grand entrance to the world. I’m glad Peter took care of our taxes early this year!”

She went on to share how excited she was to be a “boy mom.”

“There is a learning curve,” Hilay jokingly added. “Never let your guard down during diaper changes, otherwise you’ll be ‘baptized!'”