Frequent Adam Sandler Co-Star Reveals Scary Hospitalization After Feeling ‘Sharp Pain’

A longtime Adam Sandler co-star recently shared some deep wisdom on social media following a scary hospitalization: don’t mistake a sharp stomach pain for a “super fart.”

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“Hi everybody! It’s Nick Swardson, with more life advice,” the 49-year-old, who co-starred with Adam Sandler in fan favorite films like Just Go With It, said in the selfie footage, shot from a hospital bed.

“Hey, if you have a sharp pain in your abdomen, don’t assume it’s a ‘super fart,” Swardson continued in the Wednesday post. “Or, like I did, food poisoning. It can actually be your appendix, which is what I’m going into surgery for right now.”

In the caption to the sobering post, the Grandma’s Boy star added: “Anyone want my appendix? Luckily, it didn’t burst.”

Swardson said the pain, which we now know was not a “super fart,” started while he was filming a currently secret project. The frequent Adam Sandler co-star promised to “explain what I’m filming later.”

“Get that checked out. Don’t wait on a sharp abdomen pain,” the comedian urged fans.

Of course, he punched out with a joke, saying, “Shortly, I’m getting David Spade removed from my phone.”

A few days later, a sallow, bedridden but recovering Swardson returned to Instagram to give fans an update, saying he felt “amazing.” While thanking fans for their support and kind words, the comedian also revealed his first bowel movement following surgery was “epic.”

“Thanks for the comments and support. It helped ♥️ also don’t ignore sharp pains. Thank you. Have a safe summer,” he wrote in the caption.

This time, pal David Spade took a light-hearted swipe in the comments section. “Let’s get you back in the sun,” Spade, who co-starred with Swardson in The Benchwarmers, wrote.

Nick Swardson Reveals Yet Another Hospitalization

However, Swardson returned to Instagram with another update, revealing he had been hospitalized again.

The surgeon removed his appendix, but when toxins began spreading through his body, Swardson returned to the hospital in “excruciating pain.” He then described the less-than-glamorous process of doctors putting a tube down his throat and into his stomach to remove waste.

Nick Swardson performing back in March. (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images for ABA)

In his most recent update on Tuesday, Swardson seemed to be in better spirits, munching on ice chips from his hospital bed.

He told fans he was doing much better and would be out of the hospital this week. “I didn’t mean to freak anybody out,” he said with a smile.

“My next post will be me outta here!! Love you all,” he wrote in the caption.

Of course, fans and friends showed overwhelming support in the comments section. Here’s hoping for another update soon, with Swardson happy, healthy, and back to his regularly scheduled bowel movements.