snoop-dogg-reveals-he-took-at-120-day-break-from-smoking

Multi-platinum artist Snoop Dogg is known for being one of the most legendary rappers of all time. Throughout his decorated career, he also has gained a reputation as a cannabis connoisseur.

The rapper recently revealed that he once stopped smoking for a significant amount of time. During the Walk of Fame ceremony for R&B singer Charlie Wilson, Snoop revealed that Wilson helped him quit smoking for 120 days.

“Then there came another phase in my life when I was coaching youth football. Charlie pulled me to the side,” Snoop said. “And [he] said ‘Snoop, you shouldn’t be smoking around those kids. And I stopped smoking for about 120 days.”

Snoop Dogg credits Charlie Wilson with helping him take a 120-day break from smoking. Snoop alongside Babyface and Kanye West honored Wilson at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. pic.twitter.com/3QbTy67bbD — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 30, 2024

Rapper Heaps Praise on Charlie Wilson’s Wife

Wilson was not the only person being stern about Snoop and his smoking habit. So was the singer’s wife, Mahin Tat. The rapper recalled one of the first times he worked with Wilson early in his career. At the time, Wilson had just begun his rehab. Tat banned anyone from smoking in the studio while Charlie was around.

“Let me tell you about his wife because she deserves a lot of credit for this. When we first got with Charlie, when I was on Death Row Records, and he was just beginning his rehabilitation, his wife at the time was his counselor,” he said.

“She came in the studio, and she told us, ‘Nobody can smoke if Charlie is in the studio. So, the first day, we were like, ‘Man, who is this lady trying to tell us what to do? What are you smoking? We doing what we want to do. You can kick rocks with all that.'”

Snoop went on to detail a deeper conversation that he and Tat had where the two were able to connect on an intellectual level.

“She pulled me to the side, and she talked to me like my mother — and I was always taught by my mother to respect women and respect your elders,” he added. “She put so much respect on me that we didn’t smoke in the studio around Charlie Wilson when we were working.”

Ed Sheeran Recalls Getting Stoned With Snoop Dogg

Snoop is perhaps the most noted stoner ever. Multiple people have recalled their encounters with the hip-hop star. One of those people was singer Ed Sheeran. Sheeran says that his puff, puff, pass experience with Snoop was so wild that he could not see.

“He was like ‘Do you want some?’ so I have a bit and I was like, I don’t feel too bad, this is good,” Sheeran recalled.

“Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more. I just remember looking at him and being like, I can’t see right now.”