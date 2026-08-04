‘The Bear’ Star to Divorce Husband of Nearly 10 Years

It seems that The Bear isn’t the only thing ending for Abby Elliott. After nearly a decade of marriage, she filed for divorce from her husband Bill Kennedy.

Videos by Suggest

TMZ reported that she filed the divorce papers on July 17, citing irreconcilable differences. The date of separation was listed as July 8.

Abby Elliott attends the NBCUniversal Emmy Luncheon at Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio on April 22, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

According to the court records, the SNL alum is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their two children, five-year-old Edith and three-year-old William.

Elliott is also asking for spousal support, but is asking to terminate the court’s ability to award Kennedy any. She is also asking to have him pay her attorney’s fees.

The soon-to-be former couple got married on Sept. 3, 2016 in New England, PEOPLE reported at the time. They tied the knot at her parents’ gothic style home.

Her ring originally belonged to Kennedy’s grandmother.

Elliott and Kennedy met in 2014 while working on the film Sex Ed, which Kennedy wrote, Elliott told The Knot. At the time, she called her now estranged partner “a wonderful, loving, kind, funny, hilarious man.”

According to Elliott, Kennedy even asked her famous dad, actor Chris Elliott, for his blessing.

“The night that he had asked my dad for permission, we were supposed to have dinner with my dad,” she explained, saying that Kennedy delayed the dinner to have drinks with someone. “But those drinks I didn’t realize were actually with my dad, and my dad cancelled dinner!”