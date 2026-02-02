Snake Bite Leads to Death of Reality TV Singer: What We Know About Ifunanya Nwangene’s Death

Nigerian singer Ifunanya Nwangene, a former contestant on The Voice Nigeria, has died at the age of 26 after suffering a snake bite at her home in Abuja, Nigeria, on January 31, 2026.

Videos by Suggest

Her death was shared by her choir, AMEMUSO Choir, on February 1. Other outlets, such as the BBC, have reported on her passing, too.

Nwangene gained national attention during Season 3 of The Voice Nigeria for her powerful rendition of Rihanna’s “Take a Bow.” She was reportedly asleep in her residence when she woke up to a snake bite in the early hours of the morning. Footage circulating online showed snake handlers removing reptiles from her home. Friends later confirmed that two snakes were found inside the apartment.

Hillary Obinna told the BBC that “the snake bite woke her up.” It was a cobra, which are highly venomous.

After being bitten, Nwangene sought urgent help, first going to a nearby clinic that reportedly did not have antivenom available. She was subsequently transferred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Abuja for further treatment.

Reports differ on whether the hospital had adequate supplies. Some sources indicate that the required antivenom was scarce, while the medical centre later issued a statement insisting that anti-snake venom was administered and that all emergency procedures were followed.

Ifunanya Nwangene Ultimately Passed Due To The Cobra’s Venom

Despite efforts by medical staff to stabilise her condition, Nwangene’s health deteriorated rapidly. She passed away later that day at the hospital.

Friends, collaborators, and fans have paid tribute to the rising artist, remembering her dynamic voice, genre-spanning talent, and spirited personality. Shortly before her death, Nwangene had been planning her first solo concert and teased a new music project alongside fellow Nigerian artist Tbrass on social media.

In a social media announcement, the AMEMUSO Choir, of which she was a member, lamented her “sudden demise.” They described her as an inspiring and gifted soprano whose voice will be deeply missed.

Her tragic passing has reignited conversations in Nigeria about the availability of critical medical supplies like antivenom and the broader challenges facing emergency healthcare. Many online are discussing the dangers of snakes and raising awareness about keeping them out of your home.