‘Smallville’ Actor Tom Welling Busted for Alleged DUI

Tom Welling, who is best known for his portrayal of young Clark Kent on the hit TV series Smallville, was arrested and charged with a DUI last weekend.

According to TMZ, the actor was arrested in an Arby’s parking lot in Yreka, California, shortly after midnight on Sunday, Jan. 26. He was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence. His blood alcohol level was at or above 0.08%.

According to his booking document, which was obtained by the New York Post, Welling’s speech was noted to be “clear” at the time of his arrest.

Tom Welling was released without bail shortly after 7 a.m. Hours after his release, the actor celebrated his wife, Jessica Rose Lee Welling’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday to our Angel who makes our dreams come true and inspires us even more!” he declared in an Instagram post, which featured snapshots of Jessica. “We love you to the moon and back!”

Tom and Jessica have been married since 2019 and share two sons, Thomas and Rocklin. The family also lives in Yreka, which is less than 20 miles from the California-Oregon border.

Along with Smallville, Tom Welling has appeared in Cheaper By the Dozen, Lucifer, Batwoman, and The Winchesters.

Tom Welling Recently Showed Some Interest in Reprising His Superman Role

During an October 2024 interview with Comicbookmovie.com, Tom Welling stated he wouldn’t mind reprising his Superman role.

“You know, I think now because of the two boys that I have with my lovely wife … we have a bunch of costumes at home,” he explained. “It started out at the first Halloween and now we have, I don’t know, 40 or 50 costumes. The one costume we don’t have is the Superman costume.”

“I asked my son why, and he said, ‘Because he’s taken,’” Welling continued. “And I said, ‘By who?’ ‘By [you].’ That was like, ‘Alright, I think I’m open to the idea now.’ So, if you know anybody, I think it would be great. I think it would be fun to be part of.”

Tom Welling starred in Smallville from 2001 to 2011. He previously reflected on his time on the show.

“One of my favorite things about the show is when we call [Smallville creators] Al [Gough] and Miles [Millar] – sometimes, Michael will just call Al, his brain is ridiculous,” Welling told Screen Rant. “We’ll call him out of the blue. We don’t plan it, ever! Michael just calls him, and he’s like, ‘Hey, we’re in season 4, episode 3,’ he’ll say that, and Al knows what we’re talking about. He’s amazing.”

Welling recalled Gough telling the Smallville cast and crew that the show’s fifth season was the best.

“What I’m seeing, watching it, is how the characters are growing up,” he added. “I don’t think that when we were doing the show, IΩ realized that was happening. You don’t have a chance to really sit back and see a bigger picture because you’re getting scripts every week.”