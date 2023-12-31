Slipknot Sued for Allegedly Profiting Off Late Drummer Joey Jordison’s Death

The estate of the late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison is suing the band for allegedly using Jordison’s death for financial gain.

Steamroller LLC, the company that manages the drummer’s estate, recently filed the suit claiming Slipknot wrongly profited by using Jordison’s belongings in the Knotfest traveling museum.

The company also believes the band members, Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan, used the death as a way to market their 2022 album The End, So Far. However, they showed no real despair for the loss.

“While family, friends, and fans mourned the loss of the legendary drummer, neither bandmate expressed condolences to Jordison’s family… Instead, Taylor and Crahan heartlessly sought to profit off of Jordison’s death,” reads a court document obtained by Page Six.

“Taylor publicly dedicated The End, So Far to Jordison, claiming that the realization of Jordison’s passing ‘crept in’ while making the album,” it continues. “Taylor even acknowledged that he and Crahan had mistreated Jordison in an interview, telling fans that they ‘were hoping to mend fences with him. And it’s one of those things that tell you: whatever you need to do, do it now because you never know when you’re gonna lose somebody.'”

Slipknot Allegedly Kept ‘At Least 22’ of Jordison’s Personal Belongings to Use in Traveling Museum

Steamroller LLC also notes that Taylor and Crahn “abruptly” kicked Jordison out of Slipknot via email in 2013. The documents say they booted him because of his rare neurological condition called transverse myelitis, which caused him to lose the use of his left leg.

When he left, they promised they’d return his belongings if he agreed to sign an NDA. Instead, they kept his things to use in the museum.

The band’s legal team responded to the suit and asked a judge to dismiss it. “Defendants generally deny each and every allegation and purported claim set forth in Plaintiff’s First Amended Complaint and further deny that Plaintiff is entitled to any relief whatsoever,” they wrote.

Joey Jordison died in his sleep on July 26, 2021. He was 46. The musician’s family never revealed his cause of death.