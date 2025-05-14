Army Vet And Grandfather Dragged To His Death By Carjacker

A beloved California grandfather and Army vet, 79-year-old James Norman, was allegedly dragged to his death by 29-year-old Ryan Hewitt. At the time, Norman was vacuuming his vehicle when Hewitt suddenly jumped into the front seat and sped away.

According to a Riverside County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) press release, the incident took place on Monday, May 12, in Norco, California. Deputies were dispatched to Hidden Valley Parkway after receiving reports of a carjacking. They began investigating the incident by interviewing witnesses and reviewing video surveillance footage.

“The caller reported witnessing a male entering the driver seat of a vehicle and driving away with the vehicle owner partially inside the rear seat,” authorities said, as per the New York Post.

At the same time, the Corona Police Department advised that an adult male, Norman, had suffered traumatic injuries “consistent with being ejected from a vehicle.” After being located, James Norman was rushed to a local hospital. He was, unfortunately, pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Dragged To Death

As reported by ABC7, authorities stated that Norman had been vacuuming the back of his Chevy Trailblazer at a local car wash. He had left the car running. According to Norman’s daughter, Nicole Lauritsen, her father didn’t hear or notice what was happening at the time.

“He didn’t have his hearing aids in,” Lauritsen said. “So I’m guessing he didn’t hear with the vacuum on, and all of a sudden, the car is just backing up. He was too old and frail to get out before the door slammed on him.”

As a result, while hanging onto his Trailblazer’s back door, Norman was allegedly dragged to death by Hewitt. The latter was later identified and arrested by local police. Ryan Hewitt was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on carjacking and murder charges, as per the RCSO.

“I just hope he went quickly,” Lauritsen added. “I’m grateful for the people — and I hope to meet them — that surrounded him and protected his body so he wasn’t just out in the middle of the road.”

A GoFundMe was set up to raise funds for Norman’s funeral, medical, and other expenses.

“Jim lived a modest, basic life, but also an adventurous life,” the GoFundMe read. “He will be remembered for his resilience, his love of life, and his deep commitment to his family.”

James Norman is survived by his wife, two daughters, two sons-in-law, and one grandson, as per the fundraiser.