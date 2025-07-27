Skydance’s $8 Billion Paramount Acquisition Approved Days After ‘Late Show’ Cancellation

One week after CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was canceled, Skydance $8 billion acquisition of the network’s parent company, Paramount, was officially approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Videos by Suggest

According to ABC News, the deal includes the CBS broadcast network as well as Paramount and Nickelodeon.

Brendan Carr, who is the chairman of the FCC, shared in a statement that he welcomed “Skydance’s commitment to make significant changes at the once storied CBS broadcast network.”

“Americans no longer trust the legacy national news media to report fully, accurately, and fairly,” Carr continued. “It is time for a change.”

The FCC chairman then said that the acquisition is a “step forward” in what he thinks will eliminate “invidious forms” of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) measures.

As part of the acquisition, Skydance will hire an independent adviser to evaluate any complaints of bias.

“Skydance commits, for a period of at least two years, to have in place an ombudsman who will report to the President of New Paramount and evaluate complaints of bias,” the FCC statement pointed out.

Skydance, which has no DEI programs in place, has committed to not establishing any such initiatives at the new company. It also confirmed that the “New Paramount” will be committed to equal opportunity employment and nondiscrimination.

FCC Commissioner Opposes Skydance’s Acquisition of Paramount

The FCC voted 2-1 to approve the acquisition. Commissioner Anna Gomez opposed the vote. She said the merger between Skydance and Paramount would “further erode press freedom.”

“After months of cowardly capitulation to this Administration, paramount finally what it wanted,” Gomez said. “Unfortunately, it is the American public who will ultimately pay the price for its actions.”

She then called out the FCC. “Once again, this agency is undermining legitimate efforts to combat discrimination and expand opportunity by overstepping its authority,” she said. “And intervening in employment matters reserved for other government entities with proper jurisdiction on these issues.”

“Even more alarming, it is now imposing never-before-seen controls over newsroom decisions and editorial judgment,” Gomez added. “In direct violation of the First Amendment and the law.”