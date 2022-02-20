Fighting Wrinkles? You Need This Versatile Skincare Tool To Erase Signs Of Aging

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

An age-old tool has recently been making its way around social media. Tiktok in particular has helped usher Gua Sha, an ancient Chinese practice, into the current mainstream. The small, flat tool used in the technique is somewhat similar to a jade roller, given the stone typically used, however, the results differ some.

The Gua Sha tool is typically made of jade, rose quartz, amethyst, or another semi-precious stone. The small tool can help improve circulation and assist in detoxing the lymphatic system. Influencers, creators, and beauty enthusiasts are all attempting the facial technique, and some are getting incredible results.

An Intro To Gua Sha

Gua Sha is a traditional Chinese healing method that is performed by acupuncturists or other professionals. While on social media, you’re likely only seeing the facial component. But, the technique can actually be performed on all parts of your body. Gua Sha can be used to treat chronic pain, weakness, or muscle soreness. Laurel Liu, a licensed acupuncturist and Registered Traditional TuiNa massage therapist, began posting videos on TikTok regarding proper Gua Sha techniques.

However, facial Gua Sha videos have garnered the most views. One user named Devon Kelley, who gained over 3 million views on her Gua Sha video, directed her users to view Liu’s page. Kelley noted there was “a lot of cultural appropriation” going on with the technique. Kelley stated that she didn’t want to contribute to that. Plus, she added, she’s not an expert. However, Liu is an expert on all things traditional Chinese medicine.

Gua Sha Facial Techniques

Using a quality Gua Sha tool is the first step for effective results. Buying a tool from Mount Lai, an Asian female-owned company who values selfcare, sustainability, and natural clean ingredients is a no-brainer. Their Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool comes in jade, amythest, rose quartz, or black obsidian and only costs around $28.

If you’re new to the technique, visiting a professional before attempting to DIY is a good idea. However, if you plan to jump right in there are a few things to note.

First, before using the Gua Sha tool, apply moisturizer or oil to the skin. Friction or pulling on the skin shouldn’t occur. Using gentle pressure, make sure to hold your tool as flat as possible to the skin. Use the curved edge on the jawline in an upward motion from the chin. Moving up to the cheekbones, use the flat edge starting at your nose and sweep up and out towards your ear. On your forehead, start at your eyebrow and sweep up toward the hairline with gentle pressure.

With consistent use, benefits can include a brighter complexion, relief from facial and jaw tension, and reduction of puffiness and inflammation.

