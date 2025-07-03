Six Flags Theme Park Pushes Back Roller Coaster Debut to 2026

A Six Flags theme park was forced to push back a highly anticipated rollercoaster’s debut to 2026.

In a statement released earlier this week, Six Flags New England announced that its new roller coaster, Quantum Accelerator, will open in 2026. The attraction was initially set to open this year.

“When it comes to debuting world-class attractions for our guests, we won’t push the process,” the Six Flags park shared while explaining the roller coaster’s timeline pushback. “Therefore, we are moving the debut of Quantum Accelerator to 2026.”

The theme park then stated, “This reflects our commitment to quality, comfort, and reliability. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

According to the Six Flags New England website, the roller coaster is claimed to be New England’s first dual-launch straddle coaster.

Quantum Accelerator is described as a “family-friendly thrill ride” with two launches, twists, and turns. It will also have 11 moments of airtime and speeds up to 45 minutes per hour.

“In a quiet, secret transaction, Professor Screamore purchased the tiny town of Crackaxle Canyon,” the ride’s backstory reads. “The abandoned wild West outpost was the perfect hiding place for his laboratory of bizarre inventions.”

The backstory continues, “Time travel always fascinated the eccentric inventor. He dreamed of combining old-world technologies, like steam-powered machinery, with modern marvels to launch himself back and forth through time.”

The backstory further notes that Professor Screamore’s goal was not straight paths through time. He wanted to travel at high speeds with twists, turns, and lots of ups and downs with airtime. “Now the professor is almost ready to reveal his latest creation: Quantum Accelerator. Ready to launch into yesterday and tomorrow, steampunk style.”

The Six Flags Theme Park’s Highly Anticipated Roller Coaster Is Not Like Any Other Attraction

Six Flags New England further stated that Quantum Accelerator propels the rider into a mind-bending time-space continuum not once, but twice.

“Unlike traditional roller coasters that start with an uphill climb, Quantum Accelerator launches out of the station from 0 to 30 miles per hour in mere seconds,” the description reads. “If that’s not enough, midway through the ride, a second thrust of acceleration launches you into the next half of the experience at 45 miles per hour.”

Six Flags New England also pointed out that it’s not an everyday time machine or roller coaster. Instead of sitting in traditional seats, riders will straddle the ride. Riders will also grab handbars on “comfortable coaster cars” that are designed as “steampunked-themed hover bikes.”

“This unique feature allows you to lean forward and accelerate into the adventure,” Six Flags New England noted. “Keeping a low physical profile helps you manage the high-speed launches, tight twists, and banked curves to achieve the maximum adrenaline rush.”