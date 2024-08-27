six-flags-riders-trapped-nearly-250-feet-in-air-during-intense-storm-in-horrifying-video

This weekend’s Labor Day holiday is approaching quickly. Which means the end of summer is closer than it appears. With that in mind, many people are trying to enjoy their last few days of summer fun such as beach days, camping, and amusement parks. But some of the patrons at Six Flags in Mexico got a rude awakening

Passenger Suspended Mid Air At Six Flags During Storm

As the Sky Screamer ride, also known as Supergirl Sky Flight malfunctioned mid-air. And several riders were suspended mid-air during a storm.

Fortunately One of the riders, Omar Hernández Medrano was able to document the entire ordeal on his cell phone. According to Omar he and the other rider experienced heavy wind and rain during the storm.

“We went up Supergirl and as it was underway it started to rain and quickly got worse. As we were high up, with the rain and the ride in motion, it stopped and we were stuck at the top for ten minutes in heavy rain, ” Omar said.

Riders were stuck dangling over Six Flags Mexico after a Sky Screamer ride stalled during a storm, pelting them with heavy rain and wind. pic.twitter.com/nZcBk0Ygo4 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 26, 2024

Amusement Park Officials Speak Out Following Debacle

According to Yahoo, the ride is known to have riders suspended about 240 feet in the air. So you can imagine that it was a pretty traumatizing experience for many of the people who were on board.

Even scarier is that the severe storm affected several rides at the amusement park.

“Unfortunately, the storm intensified during the evacuation process, creating some uncomfortable moments for our visitors. Park staff attended to all visitors and no incidents were reported. Sky Screamer resumed normal operations shortly after,” Six Flags Mexico officials said.

Officials also added that the proper evacuation protocols were followed throughout the entire debacle.