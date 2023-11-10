Sitting Pretty: Sofia Vergara Shows Off Her Toned Legs And Figure In Latest Snapshot

Sofia Vergara is showing off her toned body in a handful of leggy snaps uploaded to Instagram.

The unofficial queen of Instagram is back! This time, Vergara, 51, is showing off her toned legs in a steamy carousel post.

In the photos, the Modern Family alum sits on a stool, posing in a tight black bodysuit. In one photo, Vergara crosses her legs while smirking at the mirror in front of her.

Instagram

In another snap, the camera pans out, showing off more of Vergara’s fit figure. She playfully tosses her hair while pursing her lips.

Instagram

In the third photo in the carousel post, the camera zoomed in on Vergara posing in the mirror. She put both of her manicured hands on her hips and smiled.

Instagram

Vergara went barefoot in each of the snaps and wore stacks of bangles on her wrists. The actress also accessorized with a large pair of fish-shaped earrings.

In the post comment section, Vergara’s followers paid her several comments of adoration.

“How can you be the most gorgeous woman on earth?” another follower gushed.

Howie Mandel commented, “I also do my zoom meetings without pants👏”

Mandel’s comments come after he found himself in hot water for commenting on another one of Vergara’s sexy Instagram uploads. As reported by The U.S. Sun, many of Vergara’s fans pointed out that Mandel has a wife, Terry Mandel, and his comments toward the actress may not have been appropriate.

Sofia Vergara’s Cheeky Throwback Snap

Vergara’s mirror selfies come one week after she posted an incredibly cheeky picture promoting her skincare line, Toty.

In the NSFW post, the actress is seen posing on the beach in a tiny white bikini bottom without a top. She draped a beaded necklace down her back while tossing her hair over her shoulder. Vergara looked to the side as she posed in front of the crystal clear ocean.

It’s safe to say that Sofia Vergara’s sultry posts aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.