Tragic Details Released About Death of Peter Falk’s Daughter Jacqueline

More details have emerged about the death of Peter Falk’s daughter, Jacqueline, who passed away in April.

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Jacqueline Falk wrote multiple suicide notes before taking her own life at the age of 60 on April 29, according to TMZ.

The outlet cites the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s newly released death investigation, in which Jacqueline taped several handwritten notes to her garage wall before her suicide. However, the report does not disclose the contents of the notes.

Jacqueline was one of two daughters adopted by the actor Peter Falk and his first wife, Alyce Mayo. Falk, best known for playing detective Lt. Columbo, died in 2011 at age 83 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Peter Falk and his daughter, Jacqueline, in 1998. (Photo by: Margaret C. Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Jacqueline largely stayed out of the public eye. Her sister, Catherine, later became a prominent advocate for families’ rights after speaking about the conservatorship issues involving their father in his final years.

Catherine claimed someone prevented her from contacting her father. This led her to advocate for “Peter Falk’s Law” to protect adult children’s visitation and communication rights. The Catherine Falk Organization’s website states that the sisters learned of their father’s death and burial through the media and their attorney.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.