Former President Biden Rips Into Trump Over ‘Vanity Projects’ and Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Failure

Refusing to hold back, former President Joe Biden had some harsh words to say about his predecessor, Donald Trump.

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While attending the Maryland Democratic Party’s Back & Win Summit and Gala, Biden criticized the current president.

“It’s not just his vanity projects,” he said. “Tearing down the East Wing of the White House, making room for his ballroom, putting his name on the Kennedy Center, building an arch in his own honor, even hiring his own pool guy to fix the Reflecting Pool.”

He then noted, “Woah! What a loser. “

After the audience applauded his “loser” remark, Biden said, “Look, folks, it’s not just that. The Reflecting Pool reflects something even worse than the narcissism and incompetence at the core of this administration: It’s the corruption.”

“The corruption,” he repeated. “The brazen, blatant corruption. Corruption on a scale never seen before in American history in any administration.’

Biden further pointed out that Trump has already made “billions of dollars” during his second term. “It’s simply stunning to me,” he continued. “He has no shame. Frankly, it’s embarrassing to the country. Trump couldn’t care less. Making money off the presidency is the only reason he wants to be president.”

The former world leader rallied the event attendees, stating, “We’ve faced dark, difficult times before. But there’s one thing I know about the American people: We never give up, and we can’t give up now.”

“To all you who love our country, my message tonight is straightforward and simple: Get up, dammit. Get up now. Continue this fight!” he added.

Critics Continue to Go After Trump For His Changes Within Washington, D.C.

Since the beginning of his second term, Trump has made various, sometimes controversial, changes to Washington, D.C.

Among them is the failed $14 million renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Although originally set to make the pool “American flag blue,” the landmark is now dealing with an out-of-control algae bloom.

Trump administration officials somehow managed to accuse former President Obama of causing the latest Reflecting Pool issues.

“Versus previous administration, the National Park Service is actually maintaining the beautifully completed Reflecting Pool,” the spokesperson said. “The nanobubbler technology has successfully destroyed the algae bloom that has plagued every pool reopening since 1922, most infamously, the Obama pool reopening that resulted in massive algae clumps taking over the pool’s surface.”

The spokesperson then said, “Now, due to deploying the advanced nanobubbler technology, the algae is dead and being vacuumed up as we speak. We thank President Trump for fixing the Reflecting Pool for good.”

The current president also had the East Wing of the White House torn down to make way for his ballroom.