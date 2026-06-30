major-bravo-show-rocked-by-another-cast-member-exit

Pour one out for the Bravo-verse, reality TV fans. Grab your finest bottle of rosé and a fresh box of tissues, because another beloved show had a cast member exit.

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Indeed, Bravo-holic fan favorite Amanda Batula won’t be returning for the upcoming season of Summer House, according to TMZ. The outlet, citing sources close to the reality TV show, reported that Batula won’t be part of the cast when production for Season 11 kicks off over the July 4 holiday weekend.

According to PEOPLE, Batula debuted on the Bravo show’s first season in 2017 before becoming a series regular in Season 2.

‘Summer House’ cast member Amanda Batula won’t be returning for the Bravo show’s next season. (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Batula’s last season was full of dramatic moments, especially her romance with fellow cast member West Wilson. The 34-year-old’s exit comes after public scrutiny of their relationship. Wilson will also not be returning for the next season, according to PEOPLE.

Bravo fans may recall that the now-exes only just confirmed they were dating on March 31. This was after Wilson previously dated their co-star Ciara Miller in 2023, and Batula had been married to fellow Summer House alum Kyle Cooke for four years before their split in January. Wilson, 34, only joined the show last season.

Ciara Miller and Kyle Cooke. (Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo via Getty Images)

As for Wilson, he confirmed his exit in a June 24 TikTok video with content creator Lucas Brody. He didn’t seem too broken up about it, saying, “That is true. But in their defense, I don’t think it would have been a fun summer.”