Sisters Killed In Texas Floods Found With Hands “Locked Together”

Two sisters who died in the horrific Texas floods this past weekend were found with their hands “locked together.” This is according to the girls’ aunt, per PEOPLE, after they found the bodies of 11-year-old Brooke and 13-year-old Blair Harber.

The two sisters were staying with their grandparents, who remain unaccounted for, near the Guadalupe River. This was one of the major rivers that suffered from a flash flood early on July 4. While the grandparents and the sisters washed away, the girls’ parents, Annie and RJ Harber, remained safe in a separate cabin.

According to the family’s GoFundMe, emergency crews found the two sisters with their hands locked together. “They had their rosaries with them,” read the description. “Their bodies were found yesterday afternoon 15 miles away in Kerrville. When they were found their hands were locked together.”

The death toll for the Texas Hill Country floods has risen. According to an update from Camp Mystic, 27 campers and counselors died due to the sudden floods. In total, they had 750 campers at the site where the flood began.

St. Rita Catholic Community shared its own statement in response to the sisters’ tragic deaths. “Blair and Brooke were young women of deep faith, and religion was one of their favorite subjects,” it said. “On the night they died, they went to the loft of their cabin with their rosaries.”

Remembering Blair And Brooke

Even when the authorities found Brooke and Blair the next day, 15 miles downriver, they remained together. “Even in their last moments, they held tightly to each other, a powerful symbol of their lasting bond and their trust in God.”

The community described Blair as an “outstanding student” who was actively involved in school activities. The 8th grader loved sports such as basketball, volleyball, and lacrosse. She was also a cheerleader, a member of the yearbook team, and a drama program participant. Blair is remembered as having “the kindest heart.”

Meanwhile, Brooke was someone who “brought joy and energy” everywhere she went. She was known for her “spirit and determination,” especially in sports like soccer, basketball, lacrosse, and volleyball. Brooke had a gift for drama improv and was someone who “brought smiles and laughter to those around her.”