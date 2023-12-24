‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Admits He’s ‘Not an Advocate’ for Polygamy

Kody Brown is openly reflecting on his plural marriage experience.

The Sister Wives star once had four wives… all at once. But now he cautions against recommending this lifestyle to others. He suggests that limiting a plural marriage to three wives might be a prudent choice.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Brown says “I don’t advise people to marry and exceed three wives. I’m not an advocate of plural marriage, but I’ve had my own experience and encountered failures within it. Because of that, I believe you have to be extremely wise about who is entering into it and how they are approaching it.”

Kody Brown Opens Up on Polygamy Lifestyle

Kody Brown also believes that how well you know the people may also contribute to the success of plural marriage. “To be fair, if you know people very, very, very well, maybe it’ll work. However, there are marriages where people know each other extensively, and yet they still don’t succeed.”

Brown’s perspective on the polygamous lifestyle has certainly evolved. He admits, “I don’t have the answers. When I was 25, I had no experience and all the answers. Now I’m 55, and I have all the experience and zero answers.”

As depicted in the TLC series, Kody was formerly married to Christine, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn Brown. However, over the past two years, he has transitioned into a monogamous lifestyle — not entirely by his own choice.

Christine initiated the family departure in November 2021. She was followed by Janelle, who announced her separation from Brown. Meri’s departure took a different turn, occurring after Kody admitted he no longer considers them married. Presently, Brown is still married to Robyn.