Sisqo Performs Smash Hit ‘Thong Song’ at 45 Years Old

Nearly 25 years after its release, R&B singer Sisqo performed his hit track Thong Song at the age of 45.

The very animated performance was caught on camera and posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Dec. 21. The social media platform’s users could see the R&B singer dancing, including high kicks.

Sisqo at 45-years-old performing “Thong Song” on stage 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AcP6NMbqcy — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 21, 2023

The Thong Song was released in 2000 as part of Sisqo’s Unleash the Dragon album. It was the second single from the solo debut studio album. It managed to secure four Grammy nominations and other music awards. The hit track peaked at number one on the Billboard Rhythmic Top 40 chart. It also was number three on the Billboard Hot 100. It is also considered Sisqo’s second highest-peaking single behind Incomplete.

The remix of the song Thong Song Uncensored featured Foxy Brown. In 2017, Sisquo performed a remake of the Thong Song and released the song with a new music video.

Sisqo Shares His True Thoughts About the ‘Thong Song’

During an interview with The Ringer, Sisqo really shared his thoughts about the Thong Song and what he thinks decades after the song was released.

“To be completely honest, I was young,” the musician explained. “But the fact of the matter is, if you know you’re into somebody and they put that thong on and they spent the time to look good in it, it could still get anything you want from anybody.”

Also speaking about interpolating Eleanor Rigby on the Thong Song, Sisqo said The Beatles bandmates didn’t reach out about him using their famous song. “I met Michael [Jackson]. He owned the Beatles [publishing]. So bam, there you go.”

However, Sisqo admitted that Paul McCartney wasn’t too keen about him using the song. But McCartney wasn’t mad at him personally. “He was mad at Michael. Remember that thing with Mike? Because [McCartney] told Michael about the masters and then he bought the Beatles masters. Looking at him and Prince talking about the whole master scenarios is how I learned to just be a little bit more savvy with my musical career.”

In regards to his famous “silver hair,” Sisqo revealed that he actually had a different hairstyle before his breakout in the music industry. “I actually had kind of a curly fro. So I ended up cutting all my hair off and they wanted us to take some Polaroids so they could see my natural hair color. And so we dropped our first single Tell Me, and then on the set of the video, I was really upset cause that wasn’t me, I wanted to express myself in a different way. So I went in the bathroom and dyed my hair blond.”