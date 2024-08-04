‘Singled Out’ Star Randal Malone Dead at 66, Cause of Death Revealed

Randal Malone, Singled Out “film star” and president of The Southern California Motion Picture Council (SCMPC), passed away last Sunday, July 28. He was 66 years old.

Malone’s death was confirmed by longtime friend and advisory board member of the SCMPC, H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe. His family also announced the actor died at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys after a lengthy battle with kidney disease.

Randal Malone was known for his role as the “film star” on the 1990s MTV dating game show, Singled Out. After the show was canceled, he hosted segments for the Game Show Network.

Since 2004, he served as president of the Southern California Motion Picture Council.

His first role was in the 1972 film The Marshal of Windy Hollow. Other film projects include Dahmer vs. Gacy, Frankenstein Rising, Dead in Love, The Curse of Lizzie Borden, and Alien Force. His last film role was in 2018’s Impact Event.

Randal Malone is survived by his mother, Shirley; brothers Donald and James; sister Allison; and his partner of 38 years, Michael Schwibs.

Randal Malone Spoke About Joining the Horror Genre

While speaking to Media Mikes about his acting roles, Randal Malone spoke about what drew him to the horror genre.

“I was very blessed to find my niche as an actor in horror films,” Malone said at the time. “Growing up I loved all the Hammer horror films as well as the Universal films. I knew I was going to be an actor but I never thought about doing so many horror films.”

He continued by sharing, “I always loved watching the actors in those horror films. I never thought it would be an entire career for me.”

Randal Malone also stated that he gained a lot of attention for his role in Single Out. “After I did the Single Out a lot of these horror directors and studios approached me. Things were one right after the other over the years and it just became my thing. I was very lucky as an actor to have found my niche.”

Further speaking about his interest in Frankenstein Rising, Randal Malone said, “I had always loved the Frankenstein genre as well as the story. I had always wanted to play the Frankenstein monster. There is a lot to portray and I thought it would be a wonderful thing.”

“I knew and was good friends with Mae Clarke who was in the original 1931 film. She was an inspiration to my career. We had talked a lot about her making the movie as well as my wanting to play the monster.”

“When the opportunity finally came to me I was very busy. I was working on two films as well as a television project. Something very rare in Hollywood then happened. They agreed to wait till I had time. I will never forget their kindness.”