Singer Says She’s ‘Deeply Concerned and Uncomfortable’ About the ‘Weird Status Quo’ of Country Music

More than two years after announcing her departure from country music, singer Maren Morris opens up about why she left the genre.

In a recent TikTok video, Morris spoke about the country music community. “No one is very friendly,” she admitted. “Some people are cool, but like, it’s been very dicey at these award shows and s—. And I don’t really go to them anymore, but it’s very heated.”

The “My Church” songstress said she has tried to be very kind and benevolent. However, she pointed out that there have been “people and energies” that have put her off in the last few years.

“So I’ve stepped away in certain facets,” she continued. “But I still love country music, obviously, like there’s no choice. I grew up in it, so it’s there. It’s in your bones. It’s in your DNA, but I definitely think I’m lucky that I get to have a fan base and be honest.”

The Former Country Music Singer Admits She’s Lost Fans Over Personal Political Views

Morris further noted that politics impacted country music. She even admitted that she has lost fans for her personal political views.

“I’ve lost a lot of fans over the years because of my viewpoints, and I think that’s fair,” she said. “If you don’t agree with me, and you can’t enjoy my music because of my viewpoints, you are absolutely allowed to do that.”

The former country music singer then said, “I do feel like I’ve sacrificed a lot of my mental health, my financial standing, my family just because I’m so deeply concerned and uncomfortable with the weird status quo of country music.”

However, despite her struggles in country music, Morris declared no one would stop her from making music. “I think for these upcomers in music or country music,” she said. “Just know it is a sacrifice to stick to your guns, and you will lose people along the way. Whether it’s fans or f—ing friends or family members, you will lose people because you are breaking a lot of norms and cycles.”

Maren Morris made headlines over her feud with Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany. She accused the fellow country singer’s significant other of being transphobic in a 2022 social media post.

In the post, Brittany thanked her parents for letting her enjoy her “tomboy” phase without “changing [her] gender.”

Responding to the video, Morris stated, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Morris made it clear she wasn’t going to take back her comments anytime soon. “I don’t really have any tweets that I’ve regretted,” she said in 2024. “I will say I didn’t think my ‘Insurrection Barbie’ tweet to a certain someone would have picked up so much momentum, but I stand by it.”