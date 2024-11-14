Singer-Songwriter Johnny Duhan Dead at 74, Cause of Death Revealed

Influential Irish singer-songwriter Johnny Duhan died suddenly near his home in Barna, Galway, Ireland on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old tragically drowned in a swimming accident at Silverstrand Beach. This incident coincided with the disappearance of another swimmer. However, authorities are treating these events as separate, according to The Irish Times.

Superintendent Paudie O’Shea spoke about the distinctive circumstances at hand.

“We don’t fully understand the sequence of events which occurred here this morning, but it would be quite unusual,” O’Shea admitted. “That is something we’re just trying to piece together.”

O’Shea added, “At the moment, currently, we are treating them as two separate incidents. We’re dealing with two different families at one location,” according to The Irish Times.

Both swimmers frequently visited the beach, but investigators think they didn’t know each other. A search began when a woman in her 30s, believed to be from nearby Spiddal, didn’t show up for work, and her car was found in the beach parking lot. Dense fog reduced visibility all morning, making it impossible to use Coast Guard helicopters, even though the sea was calm.

The search response involved several agencies and local volunteers conducting water and shoreline searches for both swimmers. While Duhan’s body was recovered after hours, the search for the woman is ongoing, according to The Irish Times.

Tributes Pour in for Singer-Songwriter Johnny Duhan

Renowned musician Christy Moore, whose cover of Duhan’s “The Voyage” has become a cherished wedding classic throughout Ireland, recently paid tribute to the songwriter.

“Family Man, Gentle Man, Artist and, it must be said, an almighty Rock and Roller when he fronted his Band ‘Granny’s Intention’ 60 years ago. Farewell Johnny Boy… see you later,” Moore said.

“I knew Johnny through songs. Over 40 years ago he shared his song El Salvador with me. Then he taught me his beautiful song ‘The Voyage’ which reverberates around the world. He wrote 100 Miles from Home for a homelessness project 25 years ago,” Moore added.

Throughout his career, Duhan’s compositions were recorded by a host of esteemed Irish artists, including The Dubliners, Mary Black, and Dolores Keane.

He is survived by his wife Maureen, five children (Ronan, Niamh, Kevin, Ailbhe, and Brian), ten grandchildren, four sisters, and three brothers.

Meanwhile, local authorities are still investigating the tragic events.

“It is absolutely devastating for both families, and An Garda Síochána are working closely with both families. We are supporting them through this devastating time for both of them,” Superintendent O’Shea said.