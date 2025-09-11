Singer-Songwriter Reveals ‘Horrific’ Relationship and Breakup Inspired Her New Album

Following the release of her new album “Who Wants to Talk About Love?” singer-songwriter Jade Bird reveals details about what inspired the record.

During an interview with NME, Bird opened up about how she rebuilt her life while working on her third album. “I was breaking up with my ex sort of subconsciously,” she said. “And it was really quite horrific, the relationship.”

Following the official break-up, the singer-songwriter moved to Los Angeles from the UK and started writing songs for the album.

“It felt like the time to go, not only creatively but community-wise,” she recalled. “I was kind of in the middle of this record, and a lot of the producers I wanted to work with were actually in LA. So, I kind of thought, why not just plant myself in the middle to make it all a bit easier?”

The singer-songwriter also shared how the break-up and move helped her rediscover joy and love, channeling all her happiness into the album. She didn’t name-drop the ex sha was referring to but she did mention the break-up with her ex-fiancé, Luke Prosser.

“I’ve come a lot closer to myself and what I admired about myself at the beginning [of my career],” she noted. “And maybe that’s less the move and more breaking up with my fiancé three years ago. I think the culmination of all of them life decisions resulted in me actually getting probably the closest to my true self than I’ve ever been. Creatively and just personally.”

The Singer-Songwriter Says Her Experiences Shaped the ‘Raw, Vulnerable Sound’ Of the New Album

Continuing to speak about her new album, the singer-songwriting said it tracks her traumatic relationship as it’s breaking down.

She revealed that as she was going through the break-up, she was also experiencing the downfall of the relatonship with her father.

“It really is covering a lot of my fears as well as my hopes,” Jade explained. “For example, ‘Who Wants’, the song that is the title of the album, it’s actually about my parents’ divorce. And it is sort of this larger question about generational trauma and how fated we are to repeat our parents’ mistakes.”

She further shared, “And for ‘Glad You Did’, I was talking to my friend about the literal details of my break-up and feeling a lot of resentment. And then I’m sat by the fire and I’m just picking away, and then the verse is coming and then the chorus is coming. It’s these moments of reflection I was having at the time going through this stuff. It was very much instantaneous and picking it apart at the actual moments of this.”

Bird went on to tease the delux version of the album. “But on the deluxe that I’m gonna put out, I’m bringing ’em all back,” she added about the “angry” songs she took out of the released album. “Then we’re bouncing straight into the next album. I don’t wanna go away again.”