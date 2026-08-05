hulu-reality-tv-couple-welcomes-baby-boy

Stars of a Hulu reality TV show who just happen to also be WWE wrestlers pinned down their greatest victory yet, welcoming a bouncing baby boy.

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Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have announced the arrival of their first child, Romeo Leonardo Allen Crawford. Belair shared the news on social media on Aug. 4.

“Welcome to the world, ROMEO LEONARDO ALLEN CRAWFORD,” the 37-year-old mom wrote alongside shots of the tyke’s feet and ear.

Of course, fans and fellow WWE personalities took to the comments to congratulate the couple on their new baby boy.

“WELCOME TO THE WORLD BABY ROMEO,” one fan gushed. “Congratulations, guys 🥹What a blessing ❤️,” another fan added. “Oh my goshhhh, congratulations! 😍🥰,” a third fan chimed in.

Pro wrestler Jaida Parker weighed in with, “Congratulations, big mama!!!”

Bianca Belair Revealed Her Upcoming Baby Boy in Style at WrestleMania 42

Meanwhile, Belair had announced her pregnancy in a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 42 on April 18.

The couple had been open about their desire to start a family, documenting their fertility journey on their Hulu reality show, which aired in 2024.

Hulu reality TV couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford in 2023. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Belair has been sidelined since WWE WrestleMania 41 in April 2025. She suffered a finger injury during a triple threat match featuring Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley. However, the downtime seemed to allow Belair and Ford (who has remained active in the WWE, winning the World Tag Team Championship in June alongside Angelo Dawkins), to focus on parenthood together.

The couple married in 2018.