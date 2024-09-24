singer-metin-arolat-dies-at-52-after-suffering-heart-attack-on-stage

Turkish singer and filmmaker Metin Arolat has died. He collapsed on stage during a performance in Kozjatagi, Istanbul, on Saturday. Arolat was only 52.

Local media reports, including Gulf News, indicate that the singer had been suffering from pain and numbness in his hand before stepping on stage. Nevertheless, he proceeded with his performance, ultimately collapsing before a live audience. A nurse in the crowd quickly rushed to assist him, and emergency services were summoned.

However, despite their efforts to save him, Arolat died while en route to the hospital.

Arolat passed away en route to the hospital after collapsing on stage during a performance. (Image via Instagram / Metin Arolat)

The cause of Arolat’s death has yet to be confirmed, though it is suspected that he may have experienced a heart attack. His friend and fellow artist, Demet Sagiroglu, informed the media outside the hospital that Arolat’s health could have been affected by his strict diet reportedly designed to keep his weight down.

“He was very close to me, like a brother,” she explained. “He was on a diet… I don’t think his heart could take it. It got worse after he went on stage.”

Further information regarding Arolat’s passing isn’t available at this time.

Metin Arolat’s Fans Mourn His Sudden Death at 52: ’90s Kids Are Sad Today’

Born in Izmir, Turkey, in 1972, Arolat was a beloved singer and director who gained fame in the ’90s. He debuted in music with the album Ayrılık Olmaz (No Separation) in 1995, as reported by Al Bawaba. He went on to release five more albums: Yine Bir Başıma (Again to My Head) in 1998, Kabul Et (Accept) in 2005, Lütfen Yaz Gelsin (Please Write) in 2010, Çok Daha Ötesi (Much More Beyond) in 2010, and Karavan (Caravan) in 2014.

Arolat also gained recognition as a director, producing music videos for a variety of Turkish artists, including Gülsen’s hits “Bangir Bangir” and “Lollipop.”

Arolat’s final Instagram post, a humorous clip of his own face superimposed over the late Princess Diana (seemingly to the chagrin of Queen Elizabeth) has become a beckon for mourning fans of the singer.

“I still can’t believe you left making us laugh. May God take you to heaven, beautiful person 🙏😔❤️,” one fan wrote. “90s kids are sad today,” another fan added. Yet another fan wrote, “that you shared this just 15 hours ago and now you are not with us… We love you so much, the man with a beautiful smile, sincere soul… May you rest in peace.”