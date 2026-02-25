Singer From ‘American Idol’ and ‘The Voice’ Allegedly Suffers Broken Wrist During LAPD Arrest

An American Idol singer who also took a spin on The Voice recently hit a wrong note in Los Angeles, ending in an arrest… and a broken wrist to top it off.

The incident, which occurred on Feb. 22, was caught on video. The footage shows officers cuffing Dimitrius Graham on an LA Metro train while he yells about what is happening.

According to TMZ, the singer, who appeared on season 17 of American Idol, said he was unable to show his train ticket because his phone had died. He was reportedly prevented from exiting the train to buy a physical ticket and was instead arrested.

He reposted the video on his social media and jumped online to share an update, saying he spent 24 hours behind bars. In the video, Graham revealed he lost a veneer and fractured his wrist during the incident, calling it all “crazy” over a $1.75 fare he insists he already paid.

Graham believes he was racially profiled, but isn’t pointing fingers at the police. Instead, he thinks they might be less angry and aggressive if they had better pay or more vacation time. On the bright side, he’s glad his story is reaching people and reminds everyone to know their rights.

Meanwhile, the LAPD told TMZ that Graham was allegedly acting erratically when officers approached him and refused to leave the Metro when asked. They added that Graham only offered to buy a ticket once he was detained.

Never letting a good crisis go to waste, the singer took to Instagram on Feb. 24 to joke about being featured on TMZ and plug his latest album.

“Wish it was for better circumstances…but Momma we made it to @tmz_tv 😭🤣,” The Voice alum wrote alongside a screenshot of TMZ’s report. “Either way — we outside. Spill My Guts available everywhere,” Graham added.

The singer later told TMZ the arrest had some serious financial fallout. Graham says the fractured wrist forced him to cancel two shows, costing him a cool $10,000. He also had to pass on other freelance gigs because of the injury. Apparently, a working wrist is essential for his performances.

Despite the financial hit, the singer, who you might remember from Season 27 of The Voice, isn’t lawyering up, no matter how much people are pushing him to. Instead, he’s channeling his frustration into songwriting because, as he puts it, this kind of thing will probably happen to him again.