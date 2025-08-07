Singer Found Dead in Her Home: Investigation Underway Into Lee Min’s Death

The Korean music industry is mourning the shocking, sudden death of singer Lee Min. She was only 46.

The Korean-American singer debuted in 1999 as part of the duo As One with Crystal and has been active for over 25 years, releasing new music this summer.

BrandNew Music, the agency for Lee and As One, confirmed the news to Hankook Ilbo on Wednesday.

“It is true that Lee Min has passed away,” a rep said per The Korea Herald. “The police are currently investigating the exact circumstances. The company is also still trying to understand the situation.”

“Last night, Lee Min’s husband discovered her when he returned home,” a BrandNew Music rep added, per Soompi.”The police are conducting an investigation. We ask that people refrain from excessive speculation until the results are released.”

Jae Chong, a producer from Seoul and raised in Los Angeles, known for working with artists like Uhm Jung-hwa, BoA, Jolin Tsai, JYJ, and Aziatikx, shared his condolences on social media.

“Just lost another great artist and friend,” Chong wrote on Instagram alongside snapshots of him with Lee.

“I met Min when she was just 17 with big dreams and took her out to Korea to pursue a career in music back in 1998,” he added. “I watched her career blossom as an artist. Always considered her as family. She was the most optimistic, positive person I knew. She will be missed dearly. Rest in peace.”

Lee Min Released New Music This Summer

Min Lee (née Lee Min-young) was born on December 15, 1978, in Seoul, South Korea, and moved to the United States with her family as an infant. She grew up in Los Angeles, California, the same city as her future As One bandmate Crystal (née Chae Da-hee), and graduated from Fairfax High School, known for its notable alumni like Demi Moore and Anthony Kiedis.

In 1999, Lee and Chae debuted as the R&B duo As One with their album Day by Day, released during a competitive month for K-pop. Their standout vocal style earned hits like the title track and “Wish You Wouldn’t Know,” which became classics. They later scored more hits with songs like “Want and Resent” and “Do You Have to Be Sorry.”

After releasing their fourth album Restoration in 2004, the duo signed with EMI Korea and joined a lineup of top K-pop acts. In 2012, they moved to BrandNew Music, where their music reached a new generation of fans with hits like “Day By Day 2012” featuring Verbal Jint and “Want and Resent 2013,” both charting on Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart.

As One returned from a 2017-2019 hiatus with their 2019 single “It’s OK Not to Be OK,” featuring Lee Dae-hwi from AB6IX.

As One continued their music career while hosting K-Popular on TBS eFM, releasing holiday and live albums. In 2025, they released two singles: “Still My Baby” featuring Bumkey and the R&B track “Happy Birthday to You.”