Singer Electrocuted, Collapses on Stage

A singer in Peru got a nasty surprise during a show, nearly getting electrocuted when he grabbed the mic, causing him to collapse to the ground.

Videos by Suggest

Carlos Suarez and his rock band, Mi Mejor Amigo Scott, were playing a show in Lima when things took a shocking turn, according to TMZ. As Suarez grabbed the mic to start a song, he let out a scream and collapsed backward.

The outlet reports that a couple of people onstage rushed to unplug the equipment. Once everything was unplugged, others tended to the nearly electrocuted singer.

😱 A rock singer was electrocuted by a microphone in Peru. https://t.co/qQWmUV4azD pic.twitter.com/x0LpFK7Mfu — TMZ (@TMZ) December 17, 2025

Of course, onlookers online weren’t too concerned for the singer’s well-being.

“Talk about hot mikes,” one onlooker joked on X after watching the footage. “Shocking video,” a second X user quipped. “AC/DC,” yet another jokester chimed in.

However, at least one X user showed some heart, writing: “This is horrifying. A reminder of how important technical safety is on stage. Truly hope he makes it through this.”

Suarez later updated fans via Instagram about his condition, saying he was doing alright. He added that he suffered severe burns on his neck, which required bandaging, after the microphone fell on him.

Suarez said the shock “paralyzed me for about seven seconds,” indicating the situation could have been much worse.

Meanwhile, the singer’s fans rallied behind him after his harrowing update after nearly getting electrocuted onstage.

“I don’t understand all those people who were making fun. Do they really see someone’s misfortune as funny? More human sense, please,” one top comment read.

Mi Mejor Amigo Scott was performing at a show organized by the group La Dosis, which reportedly covered Suarez’s treatment and medication after the incident. On Instagram, Suarez clarified that he does not hold La Dosis responsible, despite them organizing the event.