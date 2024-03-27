singer-duffy-breaks-silence-3-years-after-horrific-kidnapping

Nearly four years after she revealed she was kidnapped and raped, UK singer Duffy has returned to social media.

In her post, Duffy shared a motivational video that reveals the origin of happiness. “One day you’re going to see it,” the voiceover explains. “That happiness was always about the discovery, the hope, the listening to your heart and following it wherever it chose to go.”

The voiceover then continues, “Happiness was always about being kinder to yourself. It was always about embracing the person you are becoming. One day you will understand, that happiness was always about learning how to live with yourself.”

Duffy, whose real name is Aimee Anne Duffy, also captioned the video with a special message to her fans. “A little something to motivate the heart. Hope you are all doing well. Lots of love, Duffy.”

According to NBC News, Duffy first opened up about her horrific kidnapping in an Instagram post. She then revealed that she was held captive “over some days.”

“Of course, I survived,” she also shared in the since-deleted post. “The recovery took some time.”

Duffy took a step back from her music career in 2011 after the release of her sophomore album Endlessly.

Duffy Opened Up About Her Kidnapping in a 2020 Essay

In 2020, Duffy took to her website to share all the details about her kidnapping. She said at the time that the situation happened on her birthday. During her time as a hostage, Duffy said she “allowed” the rape to become a companion.

Trigger Warning: Kidnapping, Rape, and Abuse

“I was drugged at a restaurant,” she revealed. “I was drugged then for weeks and traveled to a foreign country.”

Duffy stated that she can’t remember getting on the plane and coming around in the back of a traveling vehicle. “I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me. I remember the pain and trying to stay conscious in the room after it happened..”

The singer also shared that she was stuck with her capture for days. He wouldn’t look at her. “I contemplated running away to the neighboring city or town, as he slept, but had no cash and I was afraid he would call the police on me,” she explained. “For running away.”

She was further worried about the police tracking her down as a missing person. “I do not know how I had the strength to endure those days,” she admitted. “I did feel the presence of something that helped me stay alive.”

Duffy then said that the perpetrator drugged her in her own home during the four weeks. She doesn’t know if he raped her there during that time. She just remembered coming around in the car in a foreign country and escaping.